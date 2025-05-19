Pinnacle Food Group Limited Notifies Nasdaq of Non-Compliance with Filing Requirement

Pinnacle Food Group Limited faces a Nasdaq compliance issue due to delayed filing of its Annual Report, seeking to rectify by July 15, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Pinnacle Food Group Limited, a Vancouver-based company that provides smart hydroponic growing systems and support services, announced it received a notice from Nasdaq on May 16, 2025, regarding its non-compliance with listing rules due to the late filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024. While this notice does not currently affect the trading of its common stock, Pinnacle must submit a plan to regain compliance within 60 days, by July 15, 2025. If accepted, the company may be granted up to 180 additional days to meet compliance requirements, extending the deadline to November 11, 2025. Pinnacle is committed to resolving this issue and filing the Form 20-F as soon as possible.

Potential Positives

The Nasdaq notice does not have an immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock, allowing for continued operation while addressing compliance issues.

The Company has a structured timeframe to regain compliance, with up to 240 days to submit a plan and bring its reporting requirements up to date.

Pinnacle Food Group Limited is committed to taking the necessary steps to regain compliance, demonstrating proactive management and responsibility in addressing regulatory matters.

Potential Negatives

The company is currently non-compliant with Nasdaq's listing rules due to not filing the required Annual Report on Form 20-F, which could lead to potential delisting if not resolved.

The notice from Nasdaq indicates a lack of timely financial reporting, raising concerns about the company's financial management practices.

The necessity for the company to submit a plan for regaining compliance within 60 days may signal operational or financial weaknesses to investors.

FAQ

What compliance issue did Pinnacle Food Group face with Nasdaq?

Pinnacle Food Group failed to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F, breaching Nasdaq's listing rule 5250(c)(1).

Is Pinnacle Food Group's stock currently affected by this Nasdaq notice?

No, the Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Pinnacle's common stock.

How long does Pinnacle have to regain Nasdaq compliance?

Pinnacle has 60 days to submit a compliance plan, with a possible extension of up to 180 days.

What is the deadline for Pinnacle to submit its compliance plan to Nasdaq?

The deadline to submit the compliance plan is July 15, 2025.

What actions is Pinnacle Food Group taking regarding compliance?

Pinnacle intends to take necessary steps to file the Form 20-F as soon as practicable to regain compliance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Vancouver, BC, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pinnacle Food Group Limited



(



Nasdaq: PFAI) (“Pinnacle”



or “the



Company



”), a seller of smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms, today said that on May 16, 2025, the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company had not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 20-F”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. According to the notice, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until July 15, 2025, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the Form 20-F’s original due date, or until November 11, 2025, to regain compliance. The Company intends to take the necessary steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules and file the Form 20-F as soon as practicable.







About Pinnacle Food Group Limited







Based in Vancouver, Canada, Pinnacle Food Group Limited sells smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms. We offer both tailored hardware solutions and data-driven support, allowing our users to optimize their smart farming productivity. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://



www.pinnaclefoodinc.com



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.





These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement for the offering filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



.







Pinnacle Food Group Limited Investor Contact:







Wencai Pan





Chief Financial Officer





Office: +1 604 727 7204





Email: ir@pinnaclefoodinc.com







Investor Relations Inquiries:







Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC





Scott Powell, President





1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor





New York, New York 10036





Office: (646) 893-5835





Email: info@skylineccg.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.