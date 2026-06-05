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PFAI

Pinnacle Food Group Dismisses CFO Wencai Pan, Appoints Yunhao Chen As Replacement

June 05, 2026 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle Food Group Ltd. (PFAI), a provider of farming solutions, Friday said that it has dismissed its Chief Financial Officer, Wencai Pan, and appointed Yunhao Chen in his stead, effective June 1.

Yunhao Chen has been serving as independent director since April 2025 and will cease to serve in this role after becoming the CFO of the farming solutions company.

Chen has extensive public company finance, accounting, experience and had served as the Chief Financial Officer of Massimo Group from its initial public offering in May 2023 through January 2026.

In pre-market activity, PFAI shares were trading at $3.73, down 0.08% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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