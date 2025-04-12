PINNACLE FINL PARTNERS Earnings Preview: Recent $PNFP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PINNACLE FINL PARTNERS ($PNFP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $493,381,782 and earnings of $1.83 per share.

PINNACLE FINL PARTNERS Insider Trading Activity

PINNACLE FINL PARTNERS insiders have traded $PNFP stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNFP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B INGRAM has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 128,645 shares for an estimated $16,260,957 .

. ROBERT A JR MCCABE (CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $10,756,489 .

. M TERRY TURNER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,096 .

. RICHARD D II CALLICUTT (Chairman-Carolinas & Virginia) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,023 shares for an estimated $1,307,919 .

. HAROLD R CARPENTER (EVP & CFO) sold 3,051 shares for an estimated $383,114

GLENDA BASKIN GLOVER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $304,650

CHARISSA D SUMERLIN (EVP and Chief Credit Officer) sold 41 shares for an estimated $4,076

PINNACLE FINL PARTNERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of PINNACLE FINL PARTNERS stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PINNACLE FINL PARTNERS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNFP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

PINNACLE FINL PARTNERS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNFP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PNFP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $123.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $108.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Jennifer Demba from Truist Financial set a target price of $113.0 on 10/16/2024

