Pinnacle Financial price target raised to $120 from $104 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler raised the firm’s price target on Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) to $120 from $104 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on mid-cap banks. The firm is adjusting its price targets on the sector, reflecting the current environment, also noting that its valuation methodology is now favoring earnings while moving away from tangible book value.
- Pinnacle Financial downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group
- Pinnacle Financial price target raised to $123 from $113 at Citi
- Pinnacle Financial price target raised to $120 from $108 at Stephens
- Pinnacle Financial price target raised to $104 from $100 at Wells Fargo
- Pinnacle Financial price target raised to $108 from $101 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.