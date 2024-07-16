Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) reported revenue of $366.55 million, down 25.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.63, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.4 million, representing a surprise of -14.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pinnacle Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 74% versus 54.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 74% versus 54.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Average balances - Total interest-earning assets : $44.11 billion versus $44.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $44.11 billion versus $44.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans : 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Nonaccrual loans : $97.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $113.98 million.

: $97.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $113.98 million. Total nonperforming assets : $100.41 million compared to the $117.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $100.41 million compared to the $117.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income : $332.26 million versus $327.15 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $332.26 million versus $327.15 million estimated by six analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $34.29 million versus $101.27 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $34.29 million versus $101.27 million estimated by six analysts on average. Gains on mortgage loans sold, net : $3.27 million versus $2.67 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.27 million versus $2.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Insurance sales commissions : $3.72 million versus $3.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.72 million versus $3.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $14.56 million versus $13.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $14.56 million versus $13.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Trust fees: $8.32 million versus $7.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.