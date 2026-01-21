Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) reported revenue of $546.3 million, up 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.24, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $557.02 million, representing a surprise of -1.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin : 3.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.

: 3.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.3%. Efficiency Ratio : 55.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 52.9%.

: 55.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 52.9%. Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans : 0.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Nonaccrual loans : $133.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $151.88 million.

: $133.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $151.88 million. Average balances - Total interest-earning assets : $51.48 billion compared to the $52.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $51.48 billion compared to the $52.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $141.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.12 million.

: $141.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.12 million. Total noninterest income : $134.77 million compared to the $144.43 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $134.77 million compared to the $144.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Income : $407.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $414.62 million.

: $407.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $414.62 million. Trust fees : $11.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.45 million.

: $11.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.45 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $18.72 million versus $18.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $18.72 million versus $18.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Insurance sales commissions : $3.14 million compared to the $4.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.14 million compared to the $4.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gains on mortgage loans sold, net: $1.35 million compared to the $2.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Pinnacle Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Pinnacle Financial here>>>

Shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.