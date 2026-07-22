Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) reported $1.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 144%. EPS of $2.50 for the same period compares to $2.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46, the EPS surprise was +1.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Interest Margin : 3.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Average balances - Total interest-earning assets : $112.67 billion compared to the $111.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $112.67 billion compared to the $111.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Nonaccrual loans : $415 million versus $468.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $415 million versus $468.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $444 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $500.84 million.

: $444 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $500.84 million. Net Interest Income : $956 million versus $965.58 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $956 million versus $965.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $247 million compared to the $263.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $247 million compared to the $263.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. Non-Interest Revenue- Income from equity method investment : $24 million compared to the $24.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $24 million compared to the $24.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. Non-Interest Revenue- Capital markets income : $18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.97 million.

: $18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.97 million. Non-Interest Revenue- Income from bank-owned life insurance : $19 million versus $19.9 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $19 million versus $19.9 million estimated by two analysts on average. Non-Interest Revenue- Other non-interest income : $28 million compared to the $26.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $28 million compared to the $26.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. Non-Interest Revenue- Wealth management revenue: $85 million versus $86.1 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Pinnacle Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Pinnacle Financial here>>>

Shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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