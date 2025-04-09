Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) to post quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 19%. Revenues are expected to be $478.5 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pinnacle Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 55.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Nonaccrual loans' will reach $157.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $108.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average balances - Total interest-earning assets' of $47.63 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.62 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $158.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.09 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $365.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $318.03 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total noninterest income' stands at $113.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $110.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pinnacle Financial here>>>



Over the past month, Pinnacle Financial shares have recorded returns of -12.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -13.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNFP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.