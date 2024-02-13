Pinnacle Financial Partners Preferred Stock Series B Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: PNFPP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.68% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PNFPP was trading at a 3.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.33% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for PNFPP, showing historical dividend payments on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:

In Tuesday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: PNFPP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PNFP) are off about 4.1%.

