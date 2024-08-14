Pinnacle Financial Partners Preferred Stock Series B Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 8/16/24, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: PNFPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.422, payable on 9/1/24. As a percentage of PNFPP's recent share price of $24.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of PNFPP to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when PNFPP shares open for trading on 8/16/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.02%, which compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PNFPP shares, versus PNFP:

Below is a dividend history chart for PNFPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.422 on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:

In Wednesday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: PNFPP) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PNFP) are down about 1.1%.

