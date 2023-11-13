Pinnacle Financial Partners Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 11/15/23, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: PNFPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.422, payable on 12/1/23. As a percentage of PNFPP's recent share price of $23.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.81%, so look for shares of PNFPP to trade 1.81% lower — all else being equal — when PNFPP shares open for trading on 11/15/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.23%, which compares to an average yield of 7.20% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNFPP shares, versus PNFP:

Below is a dividend history chart for PNFPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.422 on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:

In Monday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: PNFPP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PNFP) are up about 0.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.