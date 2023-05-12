Pinnacle Financial Partners Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 5/16/23, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: PNFPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.422, payable on 6/1/23. As a percentage of PNFPP's recent share price of $21.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.99%, so look for shares of PNFPP to trade 1.99% lower — all else being equal — when PNFPP shares open for trading on 5/16/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.87%, which compares to an average yield of 7.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNFPP shares, versus PNFP:
Below is a dividend history chart for PNFPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.422 on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:
In Friday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: PNFPP) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PNFP) are up about 0.3%.
