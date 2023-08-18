Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.28, changing hands as low as $66.04 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNFP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNFP's low point in its 52 week range is $43.31 per share, with $89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.87.

