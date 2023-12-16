Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 84.66

The average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been revised to 84.66 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 79.76 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 69.69 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.35% from the latest reported closing price of 87.59 / share.

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFP is 0.30%, an increase of 27.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 75,659K shares. The put/call ratio of PNFP is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,263K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 23.23% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,460K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 89.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,399K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 19.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,269K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 22.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,228K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares, representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 14.20% over the last quarter.

