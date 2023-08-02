Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Price Target Increased by 15.24% to 79.79

The average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been revised to 79.79 / share. This is an increase of 15.24% from the prior estimate of 69.23 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from the latest reported closing price of 75.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFP is 0.24%, a decrease of 21.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 74,684K shares. The put/call ratio of PNFP is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,041K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,658K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing an increase of 58.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 84.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,360K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 28.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,245K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,202K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 29.27% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,121K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing an increase of 21.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Background Information

