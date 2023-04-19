Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $53.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.10%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 2.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFP is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 76,423K shares. The put/call ratio of PNFP is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners is $80.58. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.24% from its latest reported closing price of $53.28.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle Financial Partners is $1,871MM, an increase of 23.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 80K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 13.18% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

