Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PNFP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.67, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNFP was $47.67, representing a -26.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $65 and a 71.47% increase over the 52 week low of $27.80.

PNFP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PNFP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports PNFP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.26%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNFP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNFP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 8.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNFP at 1.92%.

