Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $89.07, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNFP was $89.07, representing a -7.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.52 and a 179.74% increase over the 52 week low of $31.84.

PNFP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.28. Zacks Investment Research reports PNFP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.7%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNFP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNFP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNFP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 32.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNFP at 2.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.