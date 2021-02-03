Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNFP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNFP was $70.33, representing a -5.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.69 and a 152.99% increase over the 52 week low of $27.80.

PNFP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PNFP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.04. Zacks Investment Research reports PNFP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.12%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNFP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNFP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNFP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 50.65% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of PNFP at 3.07%.

