Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.18 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Pinnacle Financial Partners' shares before the 4th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.72 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a trailing yield of approximately 0.7% on its current stock price of $96.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Pinnacle Financial Partners paid out just 11% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PNFP Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Pinnacle Financial Partners has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past eight years, Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Pinnacle Financial Partners worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Pinnacle Financial Partners appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Pinnacle Financial Partners looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Pinnacle Financial Partners you should be aware of.

