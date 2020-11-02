Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 5th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

Pinnacle Financial Partners's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.64 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $45.79. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Pinnacle Financial Partners paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PNFP Historic Dividend November 2nd 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Pinnacle Financial Partners's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last seven years, Pinnacle Financial Partners has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Pinnacle Financial Partners for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Pinnacle Financial Partners that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Pinnacle Financial Partners looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Pinnacle Financial Partners has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Pinnacle Financial Partners that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

