Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $154.74 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $49.36 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.84 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $154.74 Mln. vs. $49.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $0.64 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.