Pinnacle Financial Partners Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PNFP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.58, changing hands as high as $108.19 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNFP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNFP's low point in its 52 week range is $73.625 per share, with $131.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.