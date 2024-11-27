Pinnacle Director Boosts Stake with Share Acquisition

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has announced a notable increase in the shareholding of Director Andrew Chambers, who acquired an additional 100,000 ordinary shares valued at approximately $2.28 million. This transaction was completed through the company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan, bringing Chambers’ total holding to over 4.35 million shares. Such moves can often intrigue stock market enthusiasts as they may signal board confidence in the company’s future performance.
For further insights into AU:PNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.