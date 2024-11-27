News & Insights

Pinnacle Director Boosts Stake with Share Acquisition

November 27, 2024 — 12:29 am EST

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (AU:PNI) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has announced a notable increase in the shareholding of Director Andrew Chambers, who acquired an additional 100,000 ordinary shares valued at approximately $2.28 million. This transaction was completed through the company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan, bringing Chambers’ total holding to over 4.35 million shares. Such moves can often intrigue stock market enthusiasts as they may signal board confidence in the company’s future performance.

