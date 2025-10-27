Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (PPBN.OB) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.99 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $2.08 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $10.22 million from $8.94 million last year.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.99 Mln. vs. $2.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $10.22 Mln vs. $8.94 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.