Pinnacle Bank Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Pinnacle Bank (PBNK.OB) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.08 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $0.24 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to $9.42 million from $9.92 million last year.

Pinnacle Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.08 Mln. vs. $0.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $9.42 Mln vs. $9.92 Mln last year.

