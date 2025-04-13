‘Pink Tariffs’: Could Trump’s Tariffs End Up Costing Women More?

President Donald Trump recently announced a 90-day pause on his reciprocal tariff roll-out for most countries, but he has imposed a 145% tariff rate for China. These tariffs could raise the cost of many consumer goods — and women may feel these effects more than men.

In this “Financially Savvy Female” column, we’re chatting with Jamie Wall, personal finance strategist at Gamblizard, about why Trump’s tariffs could end up costing women more.

Lower Pay Means Higher Financial Strain

In 2024, women earned an average of 85% of what men earned, according to the Pew Research Center.

“That means when prices rise, the percentage of income women have to dedicate to essentials increases as well,” Wall said. “A man earning more can absorb price hikes more easily, while a woman making less may have to cut spending elsewhere or go without. This is especially rough for women in lower-income jobs, where even small price increases on necessities can make a big difference in their financial stability.”

Women-Led Industries Could Suffer

Many women work in the retail, education and healthcare industries, which rely heavily on imported goods.

“Think of medical equipment in hospitals and inventory for retail workers,” Wall said. “If businesses have to pay more due to tariffs, they may either pass those costs onto consumers — which means raising prices — or cut costs elsewhere, meaning layoffs, reduced hours or stagnant wages.”

Single Moms Will Be Particularly Impacted

In the U.S., about 15.3 million children live with a single mother compared to just 3.2 million with a single father, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

“As the primary earners and financial decision-makers, single mothers bear most household expenses,” Wall said. “With tariffs on toys, kids’ clothing, groceries and home goods, this financial burden will grow. Combined with the existing challenges women already face, single moms are likely to experience the most significant strain.”

Tariffs Will Compound the ‘Pink Tax’ Effect

Women already pay more for personal care products and clothing, which is often called the “pink tax.”

“With tariffs on imported goods in these categories, women will see prices rise on things they’re already overpaying for,” Wall said. “For instance, tariffs on China-made products could drive up prices on budget-friendly platforms like Temu or Shein.”

