Ping An Insurance Reports Strong Nine-Month Growth

Ping An Insurance Company of China demonstrated robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a notable increase in net profit by 36.1% and a steady rise in revenue by 8.7%. The company’s core businesses in life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and banking sectors continued to expand, contributing significantly to the operating profit. Additionally, Ping An’s focus on comprehensive customer-centric operations and health and senior care services bolstered its market position and customer retention.

