Ping An Insurance (PNGAY) Price Target Increased by 20.54% to 22.07

The average one-year price target for Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY) has been revised to $22.07 / share. This is an increase of 20.54% from the prior estimate of $18.31 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.09 to a high of $26.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 120.92% from the latest reported closing price of $9.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ping An Insurance. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNGAY is 0.16%, an increase of 45.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.71% to 1,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meritage Portfolio Management holds 444K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNGAY by 22.39% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 233K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNGAY by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 129K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNGAY by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 95K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNGAY by 137.67% over the last quarter.

abrdn Funds - abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF holds 49K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNGAY by 1.07% over the last quarter.

