Ping An Insurance H1 Profit Declines

August 26, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ping An Insurance reported that its first half profit to owners of the parent declined to RMB 68.0 billion from RMB 74.6 billion, prior year. Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent was RMB 3.71 compared to RMB 4.12.

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, IFRS total revenue declined to RMB 546.47 billion from RMB 554.10 billion, previous year. Under China Accounting Standards, revenue was RMB 500.1 billion, up 1.0%. Insurance revenue was RMB 277.82 billion compared to RMB 274.61 billion.

RTTNews
