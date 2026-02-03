Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (SEHK:2318) Price Target Increased by 20.26% to 85.53

The average one-year price target for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (SEHK:2318) has been revised to HK$85.53 / share. This is an increase of 20.26% from the prior estimate of HK$71.12 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$73.99 to a high of HK$100.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.96% from the latest reported closing price of HK$71.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 23.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2318 is 0.93%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.63% to 715,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93,977K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,165K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 84,599K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,950K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 3.61% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 58,525K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,422K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 1.67% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 38,839K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,442K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 2.34% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 35,503K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,468K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.