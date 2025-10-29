Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PIAIF) Price Target Increased by 22.98% to 9.05

The average one-year price target for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCPK:PIAIF) has been revised to $9.05 / share. This is an increase of 22.98% from the prior estimate of $7.36 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.90 to a high of $10.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.45% from the latest reported closing price of $4.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIAIF is 0.88%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.50% to 975,418K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93,977K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,165K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIAIF by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 84,599K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,950K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIAIF by 3.61% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 68,307K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,632K shares , representing an increase of 59.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIAIF by 141.62% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 60,828K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,053K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIAIF by 7.44% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 58,525K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,422K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIAIF by 1.67% over the last quarter.

