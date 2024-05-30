Ping An Insurance Announces New Board Structure

Ping An Insurance Company of China (HK:2318) has released an update.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. has announced the composition of its 13th session of the board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, along with their respective roles in various board committees. The board is chaired by Ma Mingzhe, with a diverse team of directors participating in key committees such as Nomination and Remuneration, Audit and Risk Management, Related Party Transaction Control, and the Strategy and Investment Committee.

