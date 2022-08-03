Ping Identity to be bought by Thoma Bravo for $2.4 billion

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Authentication software firm Ping Identity PING.N said on Wednesday it would bought by tech investment firm Thoma Bravo for $2.4 billion.

Thoma Bravo will offer $28.50 for each share of Ping Identity, representing a premium of 63% to the company's last closing price. The offer has an equity value of $2.4 billion, according to Reuters calculation.

The enterprise value of the deal is $2.8 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

