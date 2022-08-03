US Markets
PING

Ping Identity to be bought by Thoma Bravo for $2.4 billion

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Authentication software firm Ping Identity said on Wednesday it would bought by tech investment firm Thoma Bravo for $2.4 billion.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Authentication software firm Ping Identity PING.N said on Wednesday it would bought by tech investment firm Thoma Bravo for $2.4 billion.

Thoma Bravo will offer $28.50 for each share of Ping Identity, representing a premium of 63% to the company's last closing price. The offer has an equity value of $2.4 billion, according to Reuters calculation.

The enterprise value of the deal is $2.8 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PING

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular