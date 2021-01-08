Ping Identity Holding Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (Symbol: PING) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.77, changing hands as high as $30.68 per share. Ping Identity Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PING shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PING's low point in its 52 week range is $12.02 per share, with $37.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.02.

