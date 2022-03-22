Ping Identity Holding Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (Symbol: PING) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.52, changing hands as high as $23.80 per share. Ping Identity Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PING shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PING's low point in its 52 week range is $17.6014 per share, with $30.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.80.

