Ping An Healthcare Approves Special Dividend at EGM

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company (HK:1833) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company announced the approval of a special dividend of HK$9.7 per share during its Extraordinary General Meeting, with an overwhelming 99.83% of votes in favor. This move highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders. Investors may see this as a positive indicator of the company’s financial health and shareholder-friendly approach.

For further insights into HK:1833 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.