Ping An Healthcare Announces Special Dividend

November 14, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company (HK:1833) has released an update.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company has announced a special dividend of HKD 9.7 per share with a scrip option available for shareholders, pending approval on December 4, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 6, 2024, with payment expected by January 24, 2025. This move offers investors additional value and flexibility in their investment strategies.

