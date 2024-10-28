Ping An Boosts Stake in Lufax with Cash Offers

Ping An Insurance Company of China (HK:2318) has released an update.

Ping An Insurance Company of China, in collaboration with An Ke Technology and China Ping An Insurance Overseas, announced the closure of their cash offers for Lufax shares and ADSs, resulting in a 56.82% stake in the company. Despite the low acceptance rates of the offers, the joint offerors received substantial new Lufax shares through the election of a scrip dividend. This strategic move positions Ping An to strengthen its influence in Lufax’s future operations.

