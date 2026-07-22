Ping An Biomedical, Yuan Sheng Target RMB 500 Mln Sales In Three-Year Partnership; Shares Drop 18%

(RTTNews) - Ping An Biomedical Co., Ltd. (PASW), a China-based healthcare and biomedical technology company, Tuesday announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Yuan Sheng Mei Yan Health Services Co., Ltd., to expand its commercialization and distribution network in China's health and wellness market. The partnership targets cumulative sales of RMB 500 million over the next three years.

Under the agreement, Yuan Sheng Mei Yan will serve as Ping An's development partner, supporting product distribution, market expansion and terminal service implementation. Meanwhile, Ping An will provide biotechnology products, technical expertise, and research & development support, which helps both parties to build a synergistic system across the market.

The partnership is aimed at accelerating commercialization of Ping An Biomedical's products by leveraging Yuan Sheng Mei Yan's health management platform, wellness services and high-end customer network to improve customer acquisition, conversion and retention.

Further, Ping An said the partnership helps to expand its distribution channels through product transition from R&D and it expects to broaden revenue opportunities by increasing market penetration.

In terms of channel expansion and scenario implementation, Ping An Biomedical added that Yuan Sheng Mei Yan also brings experience in government-enterprise collaborations, including partnerships with authorities in Beijing's Huairou District and Shenyang, which is expected to support Ping An's regional expansion strategy.

In addition, Yuan Sheng Mei Yan's network spanning medical institutions, wellness organizations and insurance providers is expected to broaden the application of Ping An Biomedical's products and enhance commercialization through integrated health management and insurance-related services.

PASW is trading down 18.26% at $0.12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.