Ping An Biomedical Shares Surge After Securing Strategic Investment

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ping An Biomedical Co. Ltd. (PASW) rose 17% after the company announced that it had received a new round of strategic investment from several prominent industry leaders, strengthening its position in biopharmaceutical innovation and AI-driven healthcare development.

Ping An Biomedical said it has entered into share purchase agreements with a group of high-profile investors, including Yao Jinbo, Chairman and CEO of 58 Groups Inc.; Wang Donghui, Founder and Managing Partner of Amiba Capital Co., Ltd; and Li Daxue, Chairman and CEO of Magcloud Group Co., Ltd and former Senior Vice President of JD.com.

The company noted that these investors bring deep experience in technology, capital markets, and large-scale digital transformation- expertise that is expected to accelerate its growth trajectory.

Strategic Investment:

Under the agreements, the investors will purchase newly issued shares of Ping An Biomedical, providing fresh capital to support the company's expansion plans. Management stated that the funds will be used to strengthen R&D capabilities, advance AI-enabled drug discovery, and support commercialization efforts across its healthcare portfolio.

The company emphasized that the involvement of these well-known industry figures reflects strong confidence in its long-term strategy, particularly as it seeks to scale its biopharmaceutical pipeline and deepen collaborations across the healthcare ecosystem.

Advancing Biopharmaceutical Innovation:

The company said the new capital will help accelerate its work in biotechnology, precision medicine, and advanced manufacturing. The company aims to integrate artificial intelligence with biopharmaceutical R&D to improve drug development efficiency and expand its presence in global healthcare markets.

Management added that the strategic investment marks an important milestone as the company continues to build a diversified platform spanning genetic testing, medical devices, and innovative therapeutics.

PASW has traded between $0.18 and $5.40 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.23, up 17.85%.

