Ping An Assists Corporate Clients In Evacuating Employees From Middle East Conflict Zones

March 05, 2026 — 02:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK), on Thursday, said it assisted the first batch of corporate clients in evacuating employees from conflict zones in the Middle East following the recent escalation of tensions in the region.

The company's Global Emergency Assistance Service Center issued 59 risk warnings and 23 risk analysis reports and handled 52 customer inquiries.

The company coordinated its subsidiaries, including property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, and Ping An Bank, to issue early warning notifications and evacuation recommendations to customers stranded in high-risk areas.

The company also facilitated the evacuation of two employees of corporate clients from high-risk areas in the Middle East within 24 hours.

The group said it will continue monitoring developments in high-risk areas and respond promptly to assistance requests.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. is currently trading 0.93% lesser at HKD 63.950 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
