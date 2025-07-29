Markets

Ping An Appoints AI Veteran Ray Wang As CTO

July 29, 2025 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ping An Insurance Group (PIAIF.PK, PNGAY.PK), Tuesday announced that it has named Ray Wang its new Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Ping An Technology.

Wang, formerly a technical leader at Google, Bloomberg, Baidu (Chief Architect of Baidu Wallet), and Ant Group VP & CTO of Ant Fortune and Ant Insurance, brings nearly 20 years' expertise in fintech and AI.

PNGAY is currently trading at $14.34, up $0.05 or 0.35 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.