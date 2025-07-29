Ping An Appoints AI Veteran Ray Wang As CTO

(RTTNews) - Ping An Insurance Group (PIAIF.PK, PNGAY.PK), Tuesday announced that it has named Ray Wang its new Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Ping An Technology.

Wang, formerly a technical leader at Google, Bloomberg, Baidu (Chief Architect of Baidu Wallet), and Ant Group VP & CTO of Ant Fortune and Ant Insurance, brings nearly 20 years' expertise in fintech and AI.

