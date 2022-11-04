Ping An urges HSBC to make aggressive cost cuts

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

November 04, 2022 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L shareholder Ping An has urged the lender to cut costs aggressively and exit sub-scale non-Asian markets as the Chinese insurer pushes harder for the bank to spin off its Asia operation.

HSBC should be "more aggressive in radically reducing costs" and consider layoffs, Ping An Asset Management, the bank's largest shareholder and a wholly-owned unit of Ping An Insurance 601318.SS, said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
