Ping An sees HSBC overstating spin-off challenges - source

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance Group 601318.SS believes HSBC HSBA.L has overstated the challenges and difficulties of spinning off the bank, according to a source with direct knowledge of the thinking of the Asia-focussed bank's biggest shareholder.

The bank has came under pressure from Ping An in April to explore options including spinning off its mainstay Asia business to increase shareholder returns.

HSBC pushed back against the proposal earlier this month.

Ping An declined to comment, while HSBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

