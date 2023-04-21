Ping An says HSBC just repeating past rebuttals of spinoff plan

April 21, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Lawrence White for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - HSBC's HSBA.L biggest shareholder Ping An 2318.HK on Friday said the bank had "merely repeated" past rebuttals of the Chinese insurer's proposals that the lender spin off its Asia business, continuing a tit-for tat war of words between the pair.

HSBC, which on Wednesday said it had studied Ping An's ideas but found them destructive of shareholder value, has failed to engage in "deep discussions" over Ping An's ideas, the latter said in its latest statement on Friday.

