Ping An Insurance's profit falls 29% on lower returns, premium income

Contributors
Engen Tham Reuters
Zhang Yan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAMIR SAGOLJ

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the country's largest insurer by market value, posted a 29% fall in annual net profit as premium income shrank due to a weak economy and lower investment returns from the property sector.

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 601318.SS, 2318.HK, the country's largest insurer by market value, posted a 29% fall in annual net profit as premium income shrank due to a weak economy and lower investment returns from the property sector.

Net profit fell to 101.6 billion yuan ($16.01 billion）in 2021 from 143.1 billion, according to Reuters calculation based on the company's exchange filing on Thursday.

($1 = 6.3454 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Engen Tham, Zhang Yan)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters