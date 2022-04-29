Ping An Insurance sees 24% Q1 profit drop

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd 601318.SS, 2318.HK saw a 24% drop in first-quarter net profit, China's largest insurer by market value reported on Thursday.

Profit fell to 20,66 billion yuan ($313.65 billion) for the January-March quarter, it said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

($1 = 6.5869 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Catherine Evans)

