Ping An Insurance sees 24% Q1 profit drop

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd saw a 24% drop in first-quarter net profit, China's largest insurer by market value reported on Thursday.

Profit fell to 20,66 billion yuan ($313.65 billion) for the January-March quarter, it said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

($1 = 6.5869 Chinese yuan renminbi)

