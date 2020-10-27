Ping An Insurance Q3 profit up 7.7%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 2318.HK601318.SS, the country's largest insurer by market value, posted a 7.74% rise in third-quarter net profit, as it gained from a rise in retail customers.

Net profit rose to 34.4 billion yuan ($5.12 billion) in the three months to September 30 from 31.9 billion yuan a year earlier, Ping An said in a stock market filing in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.7029 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)

