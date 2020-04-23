Ping An Insurance Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd reported Thursday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company dropped 42.7% year on year to RMB 26.063 billion.

However, operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 5.3% year on year to RMB 35.914 billion.

As of 31 March 2020, the Group's total retail customers grew to 204 million.

The Group's internet users increased by 3.7% from the beginning of 2020 to 534 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.